IDEAYA Biosciences IDYA has initiated Investigator Sponsored Trial to evaluate darovasertib as monotherapy in neo-adjuvant and adjuvant settings in primary, non-metastatic uveal melanoma (UM) patients.

This Investigator Sponsored Trial is being conducted in coordination with St. Vincent's Hospital, Sydney.

The NADOM study will evaluate darovasertib as monotherapy in adult patients having ocular melanoma to determine the feasibility and tolerability of (neo)adjuvant treatment.

Dr. Matthew Maurer, Vice President, Head of Clinical Oncology and Medical Affairs, said, "There are currently limited treatment options for patients with uveal melanoma in the pre-metastatic setting. We are pleased to be collaborating with St. Vincent's Hospital in Sydney and with Alfred Health and Royal Victorian Eye and Ear Hospital in Melbourne to explore the potential for darovasertib monotherapy to be impactful for patients with primary uveal melanoma.”

The company is planning for interim Phase 2 clinical results for darovasertib and crizotinib synthetic lethal combination in first-line and any-line MUM patients in September 2022.

Uveal melanoma is a rare, lethal form of melanoma that arises from melanocytes of the iris, the ciliary body, or most commonly the choroid.

