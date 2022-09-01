Vaxart VXRT announced positive top-line data from the first part of a planned two-part Phase 2 study of its Wuhan S-only oral pill COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VXA-CoV2-1.1-S.

The top-line data readout exhibited that the trial met its primary safety and secondary immunogenicity endpoints.

The trial enrolled 66 healthy adult volunteers, including patients who had or had not received prior mRNA COVID-19 vaccination.

The VXA-CoV2-1.1-S vaccine construct was safe and well-tolerated. No vaccine-related solicited grade 3 adverse events (AEs) and no vaccine-related serious adverse events (SAEs) were reported.

The study observed that Serum neutralizing antibodies rose after oral vaccination, and the increases were particularly notable in subjects who had previously received an mRNA vaccine.

Andrei Floroiu, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are now a step closer to the day when we could get vaccinated against COVID-19 with an oral pill vaccine that offers broad protection against current and future variants by harnessing multiple immune system mechanisms. I believe this is what transformative innovation looks like. We will continue working toward the promise of vaccinating more people around the world, faster, with more protective vaccines, with just a pill and a glass of water.”

Vaxart is also evaluating new Omicron-based constructs as Omicron-only monovalent vaccine candidates and as bivalent candidates in combination with its Wuhan constructs. Pre-clinical activities are expected on these constructs later this year and clinical trials in the first half of 2023.

Price Action : Vaxart shares are trading around 3 percent down at $3.01 on Thursday during pre-market session.