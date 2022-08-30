Amgen AMGN has announced top-line results from the global Phase 3 CodeBreaK 200 trial evaluating once daily oral LUMAKRAS (sotorasib) in patients with KRAS G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The global Phase 3 CodeBreaK 200 study was evaluating the efficacy and safety of LUMAKRAS in 345 previously treated patients with KRAS G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who had received at minimum, prior platinum-based doublet chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitor therapy.

The study met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS), demonstrating statistical significance and superiority over standard of care chemotherapy, intravenous docetaxel.

David M. Reese, Executive vice president of Research and Development, commented: "Further analyses of the data are ongoing, and we look forward to sharing detailed data at an upcoming medical meeting. We are grateful to all of the investigators and patients who participated in this first randomized, controlled clinical trial of a KRASG12C inhibitor.”

The company is planning to present detailed data readout at an upcoming medical meeting.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide, and it accounts for more deaths worldwide than colon cancer, breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.

Price Action : Amgen shares are trading around 2 percent higher at $243 on Tuesday during after-hours session.