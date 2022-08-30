Jaguar Health JAGX has submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its subsidiary Napo's NP-300 drug product candidate for the symptomatic relief of diarrhea from cholera.

NP-300 is an oral botanical drug product that is sustainably derived from the same source as crofelemer - the Croton lechleri tree - is planned to be developed under FDA Botanical Guidance.

Lisa Conte, President and CEO, commented: "With this IND filed, the Company is well positioned to initiate the clinical program for the cholera-related diarrhea indication when our development team has the resources and bandwidth to make this indication a core focus.”

Steven King, Chief Sustainable Supply, Ethnobotanical Research & IP Officer, Said, ”NP-300 and crofelemer have a similar physiological anti-secretory mechanism of action to reduce chloride ion secretion into the gut lumen and improve stool consistency.”

Cholera is an acute diarrheal illness caused by infection of the intestine with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae.

Jaguar Health's wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas.

Price Action : Jaguar Health shares are trading around 2 percent down at $0.24 on Tuesday at the time of publication.