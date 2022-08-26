ñol

Novavax Obtains U.K. Regulatory Clearance For Nuvaxovid In Adolescents Aged 12-17 Years

by Ragothaman Srinivasan, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 26, 2022 11:42 AM | 1 min read
Novavax Obtains U.K. Regulatory Clearance For Nuvaxovid In Adolescents Aged 12-17 Years

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the United Kingdom (UK) has granted expanded conditional marketing authorization (CMA) for Novavax’s NVAX lead asset Nuvaxovid (NVX-CoV2373) COVID-19 vaccine for active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in adolescents aged 12 through 17.

The expanded authorisation was support by the clinical data from the ongoing Phase 3 PREVENT-19 trial with 2,247 adolescents subjects aged between 12 and 17 years across 73 sites in the United States to evaluate the safety, effectiveness and efficacy of Nuvaxovid.

The lead drug, Nuvaxovid achieved its primary effectiveness endpoint and demonstrated 80% clinical efficacy overall at a time when the Delta variant was the predominant circulating SARS-CoV-2 strain in the United States.

Initial safety data from the pediatric expansion showed the vaccine to be generally well-tolerated.

Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, ”As we start to prepare for a potential fall surge, we are pleased to offer the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents aged 12 through 17 in the U.K. We believe that our vaccine, developed using an innovative approach to traditional technology, may help increase adolescent vaccination rates.”

The U.K. regulatory authorities previously granted conditional marketing authorization (CMA) for Nuvaxovid in adults aged 18 and older in month of February 2022. The vaccine is given as a primary vaccination in two doses administered 21 days apart.

Price Action : Novavax shares are trading around 5 percent down at $35.45 on Friday at the time of publication.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: U.K. Regulatory ApprovalBiotechHealth CareGeneral

European Patent Office Issues Intent To Grant Longeveron Patent Related To Methods To Monitor Efficacy Of Lomecel-B™ Cell Therapy

by Kenneth Adams, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 26, 2022 8:13 AM | 1 min read
European Patent Office Issues Intent To Grant Longeveron Patent Related To Methods To Monitor Efficacy Of Lomecel-B™ Cell Therapy

Longeveron Inc. LGVN announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) had issued a notice of its intent to grant the Company a patent (EP Application No. 15861319.0) related to methods to treat endothelial dysfunction and monitor the efficacy of allogeneic mesenchymal cell therapies, also known as medicinal signalling cells (MSCs). The cells are administered to patients with cardiovascular disease through the monitoring of a protein, Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF), which is a signal protein produced by many cells that stimulate the formation of blood vessels.

"We are extremely pleased to receive this notice from the European patent office," said Chris Min, M.D., Ph.D., Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer at Longeveron. "This patent will bolster our robust intellectual property portfolio and support our goal of delivering effective cell therapies for a range of aging-related and life-threatening conditions."

Now that the European Patent Office has issued an Intention to Grant, Longeveron will await the grant of the patent and then begin the process of registering the patent in a number of nation members of the European Patent Organization. In those jurisdictions where the patent is registered, the patent is expected to expire in November of 2035.

Image sourced from Shutterstock

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NanoViricidesPartner ContentBiotechNewsGeneral