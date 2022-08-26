ñol

Incyte Gets FDA Nod For Hematologic Malignancies Candidate

by Ragothaman Srinivasan, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 26, 2022 10:47 AM | 1 min read
Incyte Gets FDA Nod For Hematologic Malignancies Candidate

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Incyte’s INCY Pemazyre (pemigatinib), a selective fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitor, for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory myeloid/lymphoid neoplasms (MLNs) with FGFR1 rearrangement.

The agency reviewed supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) under Priority Review for Pemazyre in the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory MLNs with FGFR1 rearrangement.

The regulatory approval was supported by the data readout from the Phase 2 FIGHT-203 study that evaluated the safety and efficacy of Pemazyre in 28 patients with relapsed or refractory MLNs with FGFR1 rearrangement.

The enrolled patients received pemigatinib 13.5 mg once daily in 21-day cycles. Pemigatinib was administered until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity or until patients were able to receive allo-HSCT.

A patient with an MLN with FGFR1 rearrangement may present with bone marrow involvement with a chronic myeloid malignancy.

Hervé Hoppenot, Chief Executive Officer, stated, ”The approval of Pemazyre represents an important treatment advancement for people living with MLNs with FGFR1 rearrangement who currently have limited treatment options. These are complex hematologic malignancies with a range of presentations, and this approval highlights Incyte's continued leadership and commitment to advancing care for patients with rare blood cancers.”

Price Action : Incyte share are trading around 1 percent down at $72.32 on Friday at the time of publication.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: FDA ApprovalBiotechNewsHealth CareFDAGeneral

European Patent Office Issues Intent To Grant Longeveron Patent Related To Methods To Monitor Efficacy Of Lomecel-B™ Cell Therapy

by Kenneth Adams, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 26, 2022 8:13 AM | 1 min read
European Patent Office Issues Intent To Grant Longeveron Patent Related To Methods To Monitor Efficacy Of Lomecel-B™ Cell Therapy

Longeveron Inc. LGVN announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) had issued a notice of its intent to grant the Company a patent (EP Application No. 15861319.0) related to methods to treat endothelial dysfunction and monitor the efficacy of allogeneic mesenchymal cell therapies, also known as medicinal signalling cells (MSCs). The cells are administered to patients with cardiovascular disease through the monitoring of a protein, Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF), which is a signal protein produced by many cells that stimulate the formation of blood vessels.

"We are extremely pleased to receive this notice from the European patent office," said Chris Min, M.D., Ph.D., Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer at Longeveron. "This patent will bolster our robust intellectual property portfolio and support our goal of delivering effective cell therapies for a range of aging-related and life-threatening conditions."

Now that the European Patent Office has issued an Intention to Grant, Longeveron will await the grant of the patent and then begin the process of registering the patent in a number of nation members of the European Patent Organization. In those jurisdictions where the patent is registered, the patent is expected to expire in November of 2035.

Image sourced from Shutterstock

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NanoViricidesPartner ContentBiotechNewsGeneral