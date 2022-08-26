BioCryst Exhibits Positive Data From Early-Stage Rare Kidney Disease Study

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: BCRX) announced that its lead asset BCX9930 has demonstrated >99 percent suppression of the alternative pathway (AP), and that >98 percent suppression was maintained for 24 hours post-dosing, in patients with C3 glomerulopathy (C3G), a rare renal disease that is characterized by dysregulation of the AP of the complement system.

These clinical data are being presented in a poster session at the 18th European Meeting on Complement in Human Disease, which is being held in Bern, Switzerland, held August 26-29, 2022.

BioCryst is conducting the RENEW proof-of-concept basket study evaluating BCX9930 in C3G, immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) and primary membranous nephropathy (PMN), all rare renal diseases caused by dysregulation of the alternative pathway.

Dr. Yarlagadda S. Babu, chief discovery officer, commented: "The analyses from this study add to the body of evidence that show Factor D inhibition can correct dysregulation of the alternative pathway and has the potential to be a meaningful treatment approach for multiple complement-mediated diseases. The data are consistent using both commercially available assays and sophisticated proprietary assays our team has developed, which we can also utilize with our next-generation pipeline programs to quickly assess complement activation in vivo early in development.”

The company is also currently conducting the REDEEM-1 and REDEEM-2 pivotal trials evaluating BCX9930 in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH).

Price Action : BioCryst shares are trading around 2 percent higher at $15.05 on Friday during pre-market session.