ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

FibroGen Concludes Dosing In Late-Stage Blood Cell Disorder Study, Sees Top-line Data In H1 2023

by Ragothaman Srinivasan, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 26, 2022 8:10 AM | 1 min read
FibroGen Concludes Dosing In Late-Stage Blood Cell Disorder Study, Sees Top-line Data In H1 2023
FibroGen, Inc. 
FGEN
has completed patient enrollment for MATTERHORN, a Phase 3 clinical study of roxadustat for treatment of anemia in patients with lower risk transfusion-dependent myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). MATTERHORN study is a Phase 3 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of roxadustat for treatment of anemia in patients with lower risk transfusion-dependent myelodysplastic syndromes. A total of 141 subjects have been enrolled in the study. The primary endpoint of the study is transfusion independence for ≥ 56 consecutive days in the first 28 weeks of treatment, while the main secondary endpoint is reduction of red blood cell transfusion. Mark Eisner, Chief Medical Officer, stated, "We are very pleased to complete enrollment of this Phase 3 study of roxadustat for the treatment of anemia in patients with lower risk MDS. Patients living with MDS have limited treatment options for their anemia, and MATTERHORN evaluates roxadustat as a potential new treatment that can reduce the burden of blood transfusions. On behalf of the entire study team, we would like to extend our gratitude to the patients, caregivers, investigators, and study staff for their commitment to this study." Myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) are a group of disorders characterized by poorly formed or dysfunctional blood cells, resulting in chronic anemia in most patients. The company anticipates top-line data readout from the study in first half of 2023.  Price Action: FibroGen closed Thursdays trading at $13.55

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Concludes EnrolmentBiotechHealth CareSmall CapGeneral

Additional Positive Results Revealed In Cocaine Addiction Treatment Through SciSparc-Clearmind Collaboration

by Kenneth Adams, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 25, 2022 1:24 PM | 2 min read
Additional Positive Results Revealed In Cocaine Addiction Treatment Through SciSparc-Clearmind Collaboration

SciSparc Ltd. SPRC recently announced additional positive pre-clinical results of its Psychedelic-based Pharma Collaboration for treatment for cocaine addiction using MEAI, a novel psychedelic molecule of Clearmind Medicine Inc. CMND, CMNDF, (FSE: CWY0).

These pre-clinical study results add to SciSparc’s recent announcements regarding the Company's collaboration with Clearmind for their combination treatment based on SciSparc’s CannAmide™ compound and Clearmind’s MEAI for various addictions, including pre-clinical studies results, the filing of two provisional patent applications related to compositions comprising MEAI and n-acylethanolamines and uses thereof and treating cocaine addiction.

"We are excited about these recent results in light of the potential synergistic effect between SciSparc’s CannAmide and Clearmind’s MEAI, as previously demonstrated. These results continue to indicate that we may have a targeted treatment for cocaine addiction within our reach,” commented Oz Adler, SciSparc's Chief Executive Officer. "These results reinforce our decision to enter a collaboration between the two companies."

The pre-clinical trial was led by Professor Gal Yadid and his team from the Gonda Multidisciplinary Brain Research Center located at Bar Ilan University (Ramat Gan, Israel) and was designed to evaluate the possible reward-like effects of MEAI with connection to cocaine and its ability to abolish cocaine-induced conditioned place preference.

In the pre-clinical trial, the self-administration paradigm was utilized, which is the gold-standard model for examining drug addiction and is based on operant conditioning. Rats were catheterized and trained to self-administer cocaine.

The results identified a statistically significant sub-group within the study, in a non-biased manner and high integrity, which dramatically responded to the treatment, significantly decreasing the craving for cocaine as compared to non-treated control group. This sub-group, representing 60% of animals, showed a very high response within the group.

Image sourced from Shutterstock

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Partner ContentSciSparcBiotechPenny StocksGeneral