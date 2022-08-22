ñol

What's Next For The 20-Year Old Behind $100M Bed Bath & Beyond Trade? Why Jake Freeman Is Focused On This Psychedelics Stock

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
August 22, 2022 1:41 PM | 3 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • On Aug. 4, MindMed approved a 1-for-15 reverse share split of its common shares.
  • Freeman Capital Management is MindMed's second-largest institutional shareholder.
What's Next For The 20-Year Old Behind $100M Bed Bath & Beyond Trade? Why Jake Freeman Is Focused On This Psychedelics Stock

Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY traders learned last week about Jake Freeman, the 20-year University of Southern California student investor who outsmarted the entire class of "Ape" investors, including GameStop Corp. GME Chairman Ryan Cohen, who also cashed out his 9.5-million-share equivalent stake in the struggling retailer.

Freeman and his uncle, Dr. Scott Freeman, manage Freeman Capital Management. They invested $25 million in the retailer to build a 6.2% stake in the company before cashing out, netting around $105-$110 million just weeks later.

Related: EXCLUSIVE: Meet The 20 Year Old Who Made More On BBBY Stock Than Ryan Cohen

With the Bed Bath & Beyond investment now firmly in the Freemans’ rearview mirror, the pair have a new activist target: the Kevin O’Leary-backed, and Dr. Freeman co-founded microcap psychedelics pharma company Mind Medicine (MindMed) MNMD.

The Freemans revealed a 5.6% stake, or around 20 million shares in the biotech company, in an activist letter to MindMed dated Aug. 11 that outlined a value enhancement plan focused on getting MindMed’s core drugs to market faster, cutting cash burn and terminating MindMed's at-the-money equity offering.

FCM is now the second largest institutional owner of MindMed, and Citadel recently added to its position, making it the eighth largest shareholder.

In the letter, the Freemans, alongside Orbiter Research director Chad Boulanger, said the company can "create significant value for shareholders by focusing on the development of key drugs and reducing the company's cash burn," and describes the changes MindMed could make to improve its performance.

Scott Freeman expressed a desire to return to the company he co-founded and said he wants to "work hand-in-hand" with the board of MindMed as a new appointee.

The trio hopes to work collaboratively with the company, and says if MindMed doesn’t respond to their letter by Aug. 31, then FCM will consider requisitioning a shareholder meeting to place the company’s fundamental issues infront of MindMed investors. 

MindMed News: On the same day that FCM sent the letter, MindMed appointed two independent members to its board, Dr. Suzanne Bruhn and Dr. Roger Crystal. The company said it hopes to use the new appointees’ “collective life sciences experience” to aid MindMed as it “advances through several key product development inflection points in the coming year.”

Read more: Can LSD Treat Anxiety? MindMed's New Topline Data Show Promise, Here's The Research

On Aug. 4, MindMed approved a 1-for-15 reverse share split of its common shares. As a result of the reverse share split, there will be approximately 28.4 million shares of common shares issued and outstanding.

The split will take effect after the closing bell on Aug. 26, and the stock will trade on a split adjusted basis on Aug. 29. In the press release, MindMed said the split is intended to “give the company greater flexibility in considering and planning for future potential business needs, and to address the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement.”

The shares, which are worth 91 cents right now, will trade at $13.65 if the split were to take effect today. Considering the modest float, along with the fact that one-third of the float changed hands last week, the potential for a painful short squeeze is high.

If the r/wallstreetbets community shifts its attention from the Bed Bath & Beyonds and AMCs of the market, MindMed stock has the potential to see a squeeze akin to the recent Bed Bath & Beyond and AMC squeezes. 

“As a co-founder,” Dr. Freeman said in an Aug. 16 interview on the YouTube channel Psychedelic Invest, “I’ve been sitting on the sidelines watching, and one of the reasons why I want to go back is that I think there are things that I think need to be done differently.”

MNMD Price Action: Shares of MindMed were trading 2.66% higher at 87 cents Monday afternoon. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Dr. Scott FreemanJake FreemanRyan CohenBiotechNewsPenny StocksPsychedelicsSmall Cap AnalysisSmall CapStock SplitTop StoriesMarketsMediaTrading IdeasGeneral

This Company Believes Biometrics Could Be One Of The New Super Powers Of The Digital World

by Gita Karunakaran
August 23, 2022 11:30 AM | 4 min read
This Company Believes Biometrics Could Be One Of The New Super Powers Of The Digital World

In March 2017, Netflix’s official Twitter Inc. TWTR account tweeted "love is sharing a password."

Five years later, media reports created a furor, hinting that Netflix was considering ways to curtail password sharing with people beyond the main user’s household. 

Password sharing on digital streaming platforms like Netflix Inc. NFLX and Amazon.com Inc.’s ((AMZN) Prime Video is common practice with multiple people sharing a single account with different user profiles. 

But what Netflix has taken issue with now, and is trying to curtail, is the unauthorized and illegal sharing of passwords through password-sharing marketplaces run by bad actors, which it says costs the company more than $6 million in annual revenue loss.

The consequences of credential-related cyber crime could prove to be very expensive for organizations if the spate of reported incidents is anything to go by. 

Some of the most significant password-related security breaches of the last year include those at Microsoft Corp. MSFT, SolarWinds Corp. SWI, and GoDaddy Inc. GDDY

Microsoft reported a cyberattack by Chinese hacking group Hafnium, which targeted thousands of its servers across the United States and affected government agencies and businesses, exposing the email communications of each affected organization.

In a separate incident, U.S. government agencies were compromised in a series of nationwide attacks involving software from the cyber security firm SolarWinds where hackers reportedly exploited a vulnerability in its network monitoring software, allowing them to infiltrate companies that were using that software and gain access to their email communications. 

Cybercriminals apparently had access to GoDaddy’s systems for over two months before they were detected and their access blocked, by which time considerable damage had already been done.

Rising Cyber Crime Could Be Driving Companies’ Focus Toward Identity And Access Management

User credentials are the entry point to an organization’s data, and securing the network and access to data has become a top priority for businesses in the highly digital world.

Companies like BIO-key International Inc. BKYI, 3M Co. MMM,  Fujitsu Ltd. 6702, and Safran SA (SAF.PA) provide secure access management solutions in different parts of the world could play an important role in addressing the challenges that are inherent with password-based security solutions and the risk and cost associated with traditional methods of access management.

More organizations are moving away from password-based solutions to biometric authentication.  

Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB) provides a type of authentication that verifies the actual identity of the individual behind the keyboard, and BIO-key says its world-class biometric platform integrates into its customers’ Identity and Access Management (IAM) strategy.

The company reports that it offers multiple Identity and Access Management system options when it comes to enforcing stronger security and multi-factor authentication. It is showcasing new innovations at the Gartner Identity and Access Management (IAM) Summit (Booth 232) at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, August 22-24th. At the Summit, BIO-key will highlight new authentication methods, as additions to its current PalmPositiveTM palm scanning method, for its BIO-key MobileAuth™ mobile app, including FacePositive™ for server-secured facial recognition, device-based biometrics for Android and iOS, and new push token support.

It boasts decades of expertise in the field and claims it has a proven track record of successful Identity & Access Management (IAM) project delivery and strong customer relationships in financial services, healthcare, education, manufacturing, communication, transportation, and government. 

BIO-key says its signature product — PortalGuard® IDaaS (Identity-as-a-Service) — has flexible single sign-on and various authentication options to meet the security goals of most modern organizations to deliver an optimized user experience.

Features the company says make PortalGuard an attractive access management solution include:

  •  Accessibility to a suite of apps from multiple devices without requiring the user to manage numerous, difficult-to-remember passwords.
  • Multi-factor Authentication (MFA), including biometric authentication options like Identity-Bound Biometrics, to prevent unauthorized access if an attempt to access an application is made from outside of the company’s usual geography.
  • Reduced operational costs and a less heavy burden on tech support to enable  password resets because users can quickly reset their own passwords using their fingerprint as their authentication method of choice.

To learn more about BIO-key’s biometric solutions visit the company webpage.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Featured photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BIO-KeyPartner ContentBiotechPenny StocksEmerging MarketsSmall CapMarketsTechGeneral