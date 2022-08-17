ñol

New Ammo In The Battle Against Cancer – Context Therapeutics Sees Promising Results For Several Novel Drugs

by Johnny Rice, Benzinga Contributor
August 17, 2022 11:38 AM | 1 min read
New Ammo In The Battle Against Cancer – Context Therapeutics Sees Promising Results For Several Novel Drugs

Martin Lehr, Co-Founder and CEO of Context Therapeutics, Inc CNTX, was a guest on Benzinga’s All Access on Aug 12, 2022.

Context is an innovative pharmaceutical company that is developing advanced medicines for female cancers like breast, ovarian, and uterine. The company currently has two drugs in the development pipeline.

Watch the full interview here:

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Featured photo by Louis Reed on Unsplash

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

