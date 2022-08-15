Plus Therapeutics Shares Surge On Positive Data From Lead Brain Cancer Candidate

- Plus Therapeutics Inc PSTV presented data from two ongoing trials of its lead investigational drug, Rhenium-186 Nanoliposome (186RNL), for recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) and leptomeningeal metastases.
- The data from LM patients demonstrated that the 186RNL dose administered through an intraventricular catheter at 6.6 mCi in 5.0 mL achieved absorbed doses of 18.7 to 29.0 Gy, which were well tolerated with mild treatment-related adverse events.
- Furthermore, all three patients in the cohort were observed to have prompt and complete 186RNL distribution throughout the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) subarachnoid space that was durable past one week and very well tolerated.
- All patients showed a decreased CSF cell count by microfluidic chamber assay after treatment, ranging from 65% to 92%, which was also durable.
- Data also demonstrated that in 23 subjects with recurrent GBM receiving a single administration of 186RNL, significant overall survival benefits were observed in those achieving an average absorbed radiation dose greater than 100 Gy to the tumor compared to those with less absorption.
- Data show that 186RNL treatment is safe and well-tolerated, with no adverse events (AEs) resulting in death or discontinuations.
- Four patients remain alive. Cohort 7 of the trial, with an increased dose of 186RNL, is currently enrolling.
- Price Action: PSTV shares are up 82.5% at $0.96 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.