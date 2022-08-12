Pfizer Shares Ascend Following Positive Data From Late-Stage Pneumococcal Vaccine Trial For Infants

Pfizer PFE announced positive top-line results from its pivotal U.S. Phase 3 study in infants evaluating its 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate (20vPnC) for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD).
20vPnC is evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical study for the prevention of IPD caused by the 20 Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcus) serotypes contained in the vaccine for the pediatric population.
The study met two co-primary objectives, associated with immunogenicity responses one month after the third and fourth doses of the four-dose vaccination series.
Annaliesa Anderson, Senior Vice President, commented: "We are encouraged by today's data which show that if approved for a pediatric indication, 20vPnC would have the potential to cover more of the clinically significant remaining burden of infant pneumococcal disease than any other available pneumococcal conjugate vaccine.”
Pfizer plans to submit a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) by the end of this year.
The company expects additional top-line results from other pediatric 20vPnC clinical trials in the second half of 2022.
Price Action : Pfizer share are trading around 2 percent higher at $49.34 on Friday at the time of publication.
