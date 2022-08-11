Passage Bio Commences Initial-Stage Brain Disorder Study

Passage Bio PASG has dosed the first patient in the global Phase 1/2 upliFT-D clinical trial evaluating PBFT02 for the treatment of patients with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) with granulin (GRN) mutations.

PBFT02 is an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-delivery gene therapy evaluating in the global Phase 1/2 upliFT-D clinical trial for the treatment of patients with FTD with granulin (GRN) mutations.

Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) is a form of early onset dementia with no approved disease-modifying therapies.

Edgar (Chip) Cale, interim chief executive officer, commented: "Dosing the first patient in our upliFT-D trial is an important milestone for the Passage Bio team and for the PBFT02 program, our first program in the clinic for adults. We look forward to continuing our important work to develop PBFT02 as a potential treatment option for the thousands of people living with FTD-GRN.”

PBFT02 was granted Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations from FDA and an orphan designation from the European Commission.

Price Action : Passage Bio shares are trading at $2 on Thursday at the time of publication.