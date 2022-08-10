ñol

Organogenesis' Q2 Operating Income Fell 50%, Lowers Annual Guidance

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
August 10, 2022 11:10 AM | 1 min read
  • Organogenesis Holdings Inc's ORGO Q2 FY22 sales reached $121.4 million, down 1% Y/Y, slightly ahead of the consensus of $120.90 million.
  • The decrease was driven by a 35% decrease in Surgical & Sports Medicine products, partially offset by a 2% increase in Advanced Wound Care products.
  • The gross margin improved from 76% to 78%. Operating income fell almost 50% to $11.9 million.
  • Adjusted net income reached $11.3 million compared to $20.3 million a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $18.6 million, a decrease of 26% Y/Y.
  • Guidance: For FY22, Organogenesis forecasts sales of $465-$490 million, a decrease of approximately 1% - an increase of 5% Y/Y and 2% - 7% on an adjusted basis, and compared to the consensus of $494.15 million.
  • The company forecasted sales of $485-$515 million in May.
  • The outlook includes sales from Advanced Wound Care products of $435-$456 million, down from the previous outlook of $455-$481 million.
  • The company reaffirmed Surgical & Sports Medicine product sales of $30-$34 million.
  • The company expects an adjusted net income of $33-$43 million and adjusted EBITDA of $60-$74 million, down from previous guidance of $47.3-$58.8 million and $79.9-$95.3 million, respectively.
  • Price Action: ORGO shares are down 21.80% at $4.70 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

