SAB Biotherapeutics Shifts Focus On Infection Candidate As DoD Contract Closes

- SAB Biotherapeutics SABS will discontinue its work with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) under a prototype research and development agreement.
- The agreement, awarded in 2019, underwent significant modifications due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the government's evolving requirements no longer align with the agreement's goals as initially contemplated.
- As part of the closeout process, SAB and the DoD will negotiate comprehensively to address all open items under the agreement, which is expected to include a multi-million-dollar payment to SAB.
- The conclusion of SAB's agreement with the DoD will allow the company to focus on its core priorities and expand its current pipeline.
- SAB has advanced its preclinical program, SAB-195, a polyclonal antibody treatment for Clostridioides difficile Infection, a potentially terminal gastrointestinal infectious disease.
- SAB expects to file an IND within 18 months and announce topline results, including an indication of biological activity, from a Phase 1 trial in 2024.
- Price Action: SABS shares closed at $1.15 on Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
