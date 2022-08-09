- Endo International plc's ENDP Q2 sales decreased 20% to $569.11 million, beating the consensus of $529.94 million.
- The decrease was attributable to decreased revenues from the Sterile Injectables segment, partially offset by increased revenues from the Generic Pharmaceuticals segment.
- Sterile Injectables segment revenues fell 58% to $123 million, primarily due to decreased Vasostrict revenues due to lower price and generic competition, channel inventory destocking, and lower overall market volumes as COVID-19-related hospitalizations decline.
- The company remains in constructive negotiations with its creditors, and it expects that these negotiations will likely result in a pre-arranged filing under Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.
- Also Read: Endo Weighing Chapter 11 Filing Before Junior Creditors, Opioid Settlements: Report.
- Generic segment revenues were $203 million, up 22%, attributable to revenues from varenicline tablets.
- Adjusted income from continuing operations fell 96% to $6.5 million.
- Adjusted EPS reached $0.03 compared to $0.62 a year ago.
- Branded pharma segment revenues were $219 million, a decrease of 4%. Specialty Products revenues decreased 2% to $164 million, with Xiaflex increasing 8% to $121 million.
- Price Action: ENDP shares are down 41.39% at $0.39 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.