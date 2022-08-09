- CorMedix Inc CRMD received a second Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA for DefenCath, developed as a catheter lock solution to reduce catheter-related bloodstream infections in patients with renal failure receiving chronic hemodialysis via a central venous catheter.
- The letter states that DefenCath cannot be approved until deficiencies recently conveyed to the contract manufacturing organization and the supplier of the active pharmaceutical ingredient heparin during inspections are resolved to the satisfaction of the FDA.
- There were no other deficiencies related to DefenCath cited in the CRL, and the company expects that resolution of the site-specific compliance deficiencies will clear a pathway for FDA to approve the DefenCath.
- Related: CorMedix Refiles DefenCath US Application For Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections.
- As part of the company's strategy to mitigate risks the compliance deficiencies, CorMedix has agreed with Alcami Corporation, a US-based contract manufacturer, to serve as an alternative manufacturing site for DefenCath.
- CorMedix expects to be able to submit a supplement to its NDA application around the end of Q1 of 2023.
- The company expects final marketing application approval after July 1, 2023.
- Price Action: CRMD shares are down 54.1% at $3.45 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.