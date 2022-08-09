Opiant Pharma Secures Additional BARDA Funding For Opioid Overdose Treatment

- The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) has awarded an additional approximately $2.1 million to Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc OPNT to support OPNT003, nasal nalmefene, for opioid overdose.
- The increase in funding is primarily directed toward preparing and filing a marketing application for OPNT003 to the FDA.
- OPNT003 is a nasal formulation containing the high-affinity opioid antagonist nalmefene.
- Opiant has initiated the rolling submission of a marketing application to the FDA for OPNT003 using the 505(b)(2) pathway and intends to complete the filing in 2H 2022.
- Earlier awards from BARDA for $8.7 million, combined with a $7.4 million grant Opiant received from the National Institute on Drug Abuse, have also supported the clinical development and U.S. regulatory submission of OPNT003.
- The contract with BARDA will also potentially allow for the development of OPNT003 as a medical countermeasure in a chemical attack using weaponized synthetic opioids and reversal of opioid overdoses in the community.
- Price Action: OPNT shares closed 16% lower at $10.00 during after-hours trading on Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.