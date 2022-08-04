Rain Therapeutics Concludes Enrolment In Late-Stage Tissue Cancer Study, Expects Topline Data In H1 2023

Rain Therapeutics RAIN has completed patient enrolment in its Phase 3 MANTRA trial of its lead asset, milademetan for well-differentiated / dedifferentiated (WD/DD) liposarcoma (LPS).

The MANTRA study is a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating milademetan compared to an approved standard of care in patients with well-differentiated / dedifferentiated (WD/DD) liposarcoma (LPS).

The trial aimed at enrolling about160 patients and completed enrollment five months ahead of schedule with 175 patients.

Liposarcoma is a rare cancer originating from fat cells located in the soft tissues of the body. It is a malignant cancer that can spread to other parts of the body. WD LPS is less aggressive and tends to be a large painless mass found in deeper tissues.

Avanish Vellanki, Co-founder and Chief executive officer, said, "We are excited to have achieved a milestone in our milademetan clinical program. We believe the rapid enrollment in MANTRA reflects a patient population in LPS that may be larger than expected, and that exhibits a significant unmet medical need.”

The company expects topline data readout from the Phase 3 clinical trial in the first half of 2023.

Price Action : Rain Therapeutics shares are trading low at $6.72 on Thursday at the time of publication.