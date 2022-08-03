ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Horizon Therapeutics' Shares Tumble On Q2 Miss, Trimmed FY22 Outlook

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
August 3, 2022 11:14 AM | 1 min read
  • Horizon Therapeutics plc's HZNP reported Q2 sales of $876.4 million, +5% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $936.10 million.
  • The adjusted gross profit ratio declined slightly from 87.7% to 86.3%, with an adjusted EBITDA of $306.6 million, down 4%.
  • The company reported an adjusted EPS of $1.07, down 26%, missing the consensus of $1.35.
  • Tepezza sales increased 6% to $479.8 million. Krystexxa sales increased 29% to $167.8 million.
  • Inflammation segment sales declined 59% to $35.1 million.
  • Guidance: Horizon Therapeutics expects FY22 sales of $3.53 billion - $3.60 billion, down from $3.9 billion - $4.0 billion expected earlier and the consensus of $3.96 billion.
  • The company now expects FY22 Tepezza net sales percentage growth in the high-teens, compared to the previous guidance of mid-30s percentage growth.
  • It continues to forecast FY22 Krystexxa net sales growth of more than 20%.
  • HZNP expects FY22 adjusted EBITDA of $1.30 - $1.35 billion, down from previous guidance of $1.63 - $1.70 billion.
  • The inflammation segment's 2H 2022 net sales are expected to be less than $30 million due to an at-risk launch of a generic PENNSAID 2%.
  • Price Action: HZNP shares are down 21.39% at $64.56 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingBiotechEarningsLarge CapNewsGuidanceHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral