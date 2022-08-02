ñol

Avalo Therapeutics' Shares Climb Following Patient Dosing in Immunodeficiency Disorder Study

by Ragothaman Srinivasan, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 2, 2022 8:18 AM | 1 min read

Avalo Therapeutics AVTX has dosed the first patient in the pivotal LADDER trial to assess the efficacy and safety of AVTX-803 in Subjects with Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Type II (LAD II) ER).

AVTX-803 is developed and studied for the treatment of leukocyte adhesion deficiency type II (LAD II, also known as SLC35C1-CDG).

The LADDER trial is a pivotal withdrawal study to assess the efficacy and safety of AVTX-803 in patients with LAD II (n=2).

The primary endpoint is the comparison of leukocyte function as determined by sialyl Lewis-X (SLx) antigen expression on leukocytes between treatment periods.

Garry A. Neil, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are excited to announce the first patient was dosed in the LADDER pivotal trial. This substantially advances the program toward an approved treatment option for patients and also a potential PRV.”

Previously, FDA has granted AVTX-803, a Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD), Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) and Fast Track Designation (FTD).

Price Action : Avalo shares are trading around 13 percent at $4.05 on Tuesday during pre-market session.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

