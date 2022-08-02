Avalo Therapeutics' Shares Climb Following Patient Dosing in Immunodeficiency Disorder Study

Avalo Therapeutics AVTX has dosed the first patient in the pivotal LADDER trial to assess the efficacy and safety of AVTX-803 in Subjects with Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Type II (LAD II) ER).

AVTX-803 is developed and studied for the treatment of leukocyte adhesion deficiency type II (LAD II, also known as SLC35C1-CDG).

The LADDER trial is a pivotal withdrawal study to assess the efficacy and safety of AVTX-803 in patients with LAD II (n=2).

The primary endpoint is the comparison of leukocyte function as determined by sialyl Lewis-X (SLx) antigen expression on leukocytes between treatment periods.

Garry A. Neil, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are excited to announce the first patient was dosed in the LADDER pivotal trial. This substantially advances the program toward an approved treatment option for patients and also a potential PRV.”

Previously, FDA has granted AVTX-803, a Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD), Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) and Fast Track Designation (FTD).

Price Action : Avalo shares are trading around 13 percent at $4.05 on Tuesday during pre-market session.