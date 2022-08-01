After FDA Hold, Nuvation Bio Stops NUV-422 Cancer Development Program

- Nuvation Bio Inc NUVB will discontinue the clinical development of NUV-422 after an internal risk-benefit analysis factoring in feedback from the FDA in a partial clinical hold letter for monotherapy Phase 1/2 study and clinical hold letters for its combination Phase 1b/2 studies.
- The FDA verbally placed a partial clinical hold on the Phase 1 dose escalation portion of the company's NUV-422-02 study in June.
- At that time, the company had proactively paused enrollment of new patients following the emergence of a safety signal, uveitis, a form of eye inflammation.
- Furthermore, the FDA requested a mitigation plan to address the adverse event of uveitis. The etiology of uveitis associated with NUV-422 is not understood, and its development appears unpredictable.
- The company believes crafting an effective mitigation plan would be challenging without significant further research.
- Nuvation Bio will intensify its focus on the clinical development of NUV-868 and identify a lead clinical candidate from its novel small molecule Drug-Drug Conjugate platform.
- A reduction in workforce of 35% and other cost savings associated with the NUV-422 program discontinuation will enable Nuvation Bio to extend its cash runway through 2028.
- The company expects to report a balance of approximately $703.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of June 30.
- Price Action: NUVB shares are down 5.07% at $2.62 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
