ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

FDA Institutes Partial Hold On Nuvation Bio's Early-Stage Solid Tumor Trial - Read Why

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 27, 2022 8:52 AM | 1 min read
  • The FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on Nuvation Bio Inc's NUVB Phase 1 dose-escalation study of NUV-422 in solid tumors.
  • The company's Phase 1 trial began enrolling patients in December 2020 and, in recent months, was exploring higher doses to define a maximum tolerated dose. 
  • Following the emergence of uveitis, a form of inflammation in the eye, in certain patients receiving NUV-422, the company paused the enrollment of new patients to assess these adverse events further. 
  • Also Read: FDA clears Nuvation Bio's IND Application For NUV-868 In Advanced Solid Tumors.
  • While the partial hold is in place, no new patients will be enrolled in the NUV-422 program, although current study participants may continue to be treated in the Phase 1 study.
  • The company says that with $737.7 million in cash, it is well-positioned to continue developing all of its internal product candidates.
  • The company will provide updates on the direction of the NUV-422 program after it has completed its internal risk-benefit analysis, which will factor in feedback from FDA.
  • Price Action: NUVB shares are down 7.04% at $3.88 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareSmall CapFDAMoversTrading IdeasGeneral