ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Biogen Reveals $900M Settlement In Whistleblower's MS Drug Kickbacks Lawsuit Days Before Trial

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
July 21, 2022 2:15 AM | 1 min read
Biogen Reveals $900M Settlement In Whistleblower's MS Drug Kickbacks Lawsuit Days Before Trial

Biogen, Inc. BIIB disclosed in its second-quarter earnings report that it recorded $900 million related to a settlement agreement to resolve previously disclosed "qui tam" litigation related to its conduct before 2015.

Qui tam is a type of whistleblower lawsuit that falls under the False Claims Act, and it rewards whistleblowers in successful cases where the government is able to recover funds lost to fraud.

The Context: The lawsuit was filed by a former employee, Michael Bawduniak, in a Boston federal court in 2012. It accused the biopharma of doling out millions of dollars in kickbacks under the guise of consulting deals, speaker programs, lavish dinners, and entertainment. 

The largesse was paid out as an incentive to prescribe the company's multiple sclerosis drugs Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera from 2009 to 2014.

These two drugs together contributed $5.2 billion to Biogen's topline in 2021, making up roughly 48% of the total revenue.

Related Link:  Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These July PDUFA Dates 

Why It Matters: Biogen's settlement comes ahead of the trial due to begin Tuesday.

The company clarified that it has not admitted to any wrongdoing and that the agreement is subject to the negotiation of final settlement agreements. Bawduniak, litigating on his own, stands to receive about 25%-30% of the money Biogen pays.

Price Action: Biogen closed Wednesday's session 5.80% lower at $207.49, according to  Benzinga Pro data.

Photos by Formatoriginal on Shutterstock

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: AvonexMichael BawduniakMSmultiple sclerosisTecfideraTysabriBiotechEarningsNewsLegalTop StoriesGeneral