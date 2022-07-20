Soleno Shares Surge On Regulatory Update For Its Prader-Willi Syndrome Hopeful

- Soleno Therapeutics Inc SLNO provided an update following recent communications with the FDA regarding the development of once-daily DCCR (diazoxide choline) extended-release tablets for Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS).
- The FDA acknowledged that data from a proposed randomized withdrawal phase of Study C602 would have the potential to address its concerns regarding the adequacy of the overall efficacy data supportive of a marketing application submission for DCCR.
- Earlier this year, Soleno submitted a proposal to add a randomized withdrawal period to Study C602 to obtain additional controlled data requested by the FDA to support the application.
- This randomized withdrawal phase would consist only of participants currently enrolled in Study C602 and not include any new patients.
- The company continues to work collaboratively with the FDA to finalize specific details of the study design. It plans to initiate the randomized withdrawal period this quarter, with top-line data expected in Q1 of 2023.
- Price Action: SLNO shares are up 10.30% at $0.21 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
