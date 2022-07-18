ñol

Why Did BMO Capital Markets Raise Price Target For Gene Stock One Month After Initiating Coverage

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 18, 2022 12:45 PM | 1 min read
  • BMO Capital Markets has raised the price target on Beam Therapeutics Inc BEAM to $61 from $41, with a Market Perform rating unchanged.
  • The model changes include updated collaboration revenues for Verve Therapeutics Inc's VERV VERVE-101 program and the incorporation of the Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) program, modeled at ~$1 billion peak risk-adjusted sales in 2035E.
  • Related: Verve Therapeutics Amends Gene Editing Pact With Beam Therapeutics.
  • BMO says that the key points Beam's thesis continues to rely on:
  • Beam's gene editing platform is differentiated preclinically, with best-in-class potential, but clinical derisking is yet to be established.
  • Penetration of Beam's lead assets in the Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) market may be limited given that key competitors are ~3+ years ahead.
  • Diversified pipeline/partnerships can offer long-term optionality. 
  • Related: BMO Capital Says Risk/Reward For This Gene Stock Assumes Clinical Success.
  • The analyst agrees that Beam's AATD and BEAM-102 programs can ultimately be commercially competitive but believe that the underlying risk due to their early stage of development doesn't allow for a high valuation. 
  • Price Action: BEAM shares are up 5.15% at $60.59 during the market session on the last check Monday

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorBiotechNewsHealth CarePrice TargetSmall CapAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading IdeasGeneral