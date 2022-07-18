ñol

Pasithea Therapeutics Receives AUD $1 Million Research Award Following Recent Acquisition

by Kenneth Adams, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 18, 2022 11:57 AM | 1 min read

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. KTTA recently announced the availability of an AUD $1 million (USD $694,000) drug development research award following the Company's acquisition of Alpha-5 integrin, LLC (“Alpha-5”). The grant was awarded by FightMND, the largest independent funder of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)/motor neuron disease (MND) research in Australia.

Pasithea is developing a monoclonal antibody (mAbs) for the treatment of ALS and other neuroinflammatory disorders. Currently, there is no cure for ALS, and there are no effective treatments to halt or slow the progression of the disease. Alpha-5/beta-1 integrin expression is significantly increased in ALS animal models and post-mortem human ALS and significantly upregulated with disease progression. Pasithea has multiple monoclonal antibody candidates against alpha-5/beta-1 integrin. Treatment with these antibodies extends survival and improves motor function in the SOD1 mice model of ALS.

"With the transfer of this grant, we will have a source of non-dilutive funds to test our monoclonal antibodies in the TDP-43 mouse model and progress the candidate toward the clinic. Ultimately, we aim to help ALS/MND patients who are in dire need of effective therapy,” stated Dr. Tiago Reis Marques, CEO of Pasithea.

Image sourced from Shutterstock

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Partner ContentPasithea Therapeutics Corp.BiotechNewsPenny StocksGeneral