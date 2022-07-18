Algernon Posts Mixed Bag Results From Mid Stage Chronic Cough Study

- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc AGNPF has announced topline data showing that it has met the co-primary endpoint in its Phase 2 proof of concept study evaluating NP-120 (Ifenprodil) for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and chronic cough.
- In the study, 65% of patients had stable or improved forced vital capacity (FVC) over the 12-week treatment period with statistical significance compared to an anticipated placebo effect of 40%.
- FVC is the amount of air that can be forcibly exhaled from one's lungs after taking the deepest breath possible.
- The company also reports reduction trends in many serum markers (associated with increased mortality and risk of disease progression) but did not reach statistical significance.
- For the chronic cough part, 30% of subjects achieved a 50% reduction in the average number of coughs per hour over 24 hours from baseline to week 12.
- While this primary cough study endpoint did not achieve statistical significance compared to an anticipated placebo effect of 25%, the secondary endpoint of reduction in cough counts did.
- Subjects experienced a 24% relative reduction in mean cough count and a 38% relative reduction in median cough count in their 24-hour cough count per hour at week 12.
- 75% of subjects improved their cough over 12 weeks.
