Algernon Posts Mixed Bag Results From Mid Stage Chronic Cough Study

has announced topline data showing that it has met the co-primary endpoint in its Phase 2 proof of concept study evaluating NP-120 (Ifenprodil) for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and chronic cough. In the study, 65% of patients had stable or improved forced vital capacity (FVC) over the 12-week treatment period with statistical significance compared to an anticipated placebo effect of 40%.

FVC is the amount of air that can be forcibly exhaled from one's lungs after taking the deepest breath possible.

The company also reports reduction trends in many serum markers (associated with increased mortality and risk of disease progression) but did not reach statistical significance.

For the chronic cough part, 30% of subjects achieved a 50% reduction in the average number of coughs per hour over 24 hours from baseline to week 12.

While this primary cough study endpoint did not achieve statistical significance compared to an anticipated placebo effect of 25%, the secondary endpoint of reduction in cough counts did.

Subjects experienced a 24% relative reduction in mean cough count and a 38% relative reduction in median cough count in their 24-hour cough count per hour at week 12.

75% of subjects improved their cough over 12 weeks.

