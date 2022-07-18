ñol

Medigus' Polyrizon Inks Agreement To Develop Therapies For Traumatic Spinal Cord Injuries

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 18, 2022 8:51 AM | 1 min read
  • Polyrizon Ltd, in which Medigus Ltd MDGS owns a 37.03% stake, signed a binding Collaboration Agreement with NurExone Biologic Inc for therapies for traumatic spinal cord injuries.
  • Polyrizon is an Israeli biotech company specializing in intranasal products.
  • Under the agreement, Polyrizon will use its advanced Trap and Target platform to develop formulations, conduct analytical development and produce technical batches of a tailored intranasal delivery system.
  • Under the Collaboration Agreement, NurExone will cover the formulation development costs in an estimated amount of $220,000 in 3 installments.
  • NurExone shall pay development fees to Polyrizon of up to $3.35 million as milestone payments, including $500,000 upon successful completion of Phase 2 clinical trial.
  • In the advanced stages of the collaboration, Polyrizon may assist NurExone with regulatory submissions for the U.S and Europe.
  • Manufacturing and marketing rights for formulations under the Collaboration Agreement are exclusive to NurExone.
  • Price Action: MDGS shares are up 8.77% at $0.62 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

