EyePoint Announces Positive Safety and Efficacy Data From Initial-Stage Wet AMD Study

by Ragothaman Srinivasan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 15, 2022 12:00 PM | 1 min read

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. EYPT announced 12-month data readout from the Phase 1 DAVIO clinical trial evaluating EYP-1901, targeting wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) as a potential every six-month treatment.

The company presented 12-month data from the Phase 1 at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) 2022 Annual Meeting. These data showed no reports of ocular SAEs or drug-related systemic SAEs.

Nancy Lurker, Chief Executive Officer, commented : "We are extremely pleased with the excellent safety and efficacy results from our Phase 1 DAVIO trial. There remains a significant opportunity for a safe and effective sustained delivery maintenance treatment in wet AMD, and the DAVIO trial demonstrates that EYP-1901 has the potential to maintain a majority of patients for up to six months with no supplemental anti-VEGF therapy.”

The company is planning to commence patient dosing in its Phase 2 clinical trial (DAVIO2) of EYP-1901 for wet AMD during the third quarter of 2022.

Price Action : EyePoint shares are trading around 4 percent higher at $8.51 on Friday at the time of publication.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

