ABVC Biopharma Provides Enrolment Update In Mid-Stage Attention Deficit Disorder Study

ABVC Biopharma ABVC provided an update on the enrollment progress in the Phase II Part II clinical study of its ADHD candidate (ABV-1505).

The Phase 2 study is designed to evaluate tolerability and efficacy of PDC-1421 treatment in adult patients with Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), expected to enroll approximately 100 patients.

The company has enrolled 32 subjects out of 32 subjects screened, since the initiation of patient dosing on May 10, 2022. One of the enrolled subject from the three arms completed the 8-week treatment per the study design.

Dr. Howard Doong, Chief Executive Officer, commented : “We are pleased to see 22 subjects have been enrolled in the Phase II Part II ADHD clinical trial, and one participant has completed the 8-week treatment. We expect to maintain the strong recruiting rates and look forward to announcing more study progress."

Price Action : ABVC Biopharma shares are trading down at $0.91 on Wednesday at the time of publishing.