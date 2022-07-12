Synlogic Initiates Initial-Stage Homocystinuria Study

Synlogic SYBX has dosed its first healthy volunteer in its Phase 1 study of the investigational oral therapy SYNB1353 for the potential treatment of homocystinuria (HCU).

The Phase 1 study is designed to investigate SYNB1353, an oral therapy intended to consume methionine for the potential treatment of homocystinuria (HCU).

Aoife Brennan, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are delighted to continue to advance our pipeline of programs with today's announcement, a notable milestone as we continue towards three expected clinical readouts in 2022, Given the particularly great need for new treatment options for those living with HCU, we look forward to sharing data from this study by the end of this year.”

The company expects to share data readout from the Phase 1 study of SYNB1353 in healthy volunteers by the end of 2022.

Price Action : Synlogic shares are trading around 2 percent higher at $1.11 On Tuesday during pre-market session.