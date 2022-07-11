ñol

Freeline Posts Cases Of Lower FIX Expression, Higher Liver Enzymes From Hemophilia Candidate

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 11, 2022 10:04 AM | 1 min read
  • Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc FRLN announced the presentation of safety and initial efficacy data from the first cohort of the Phase 1/2 B-LIEVE trial for FLT180a for hemophilia B.
  • As of the data cut-off of May 23, 2022, a one-time FLT180a dose of 7.7e11 vg/kg generated a rapid increase of coagulation factor IX (FIX), reaching levels in the normal range (93, 92, and 80 IU/dL) for the three patients in cohort 1 through days 77, 56 and 36, respectively. 
  • FIX is an essential protein in the process of hemostasis and normal blood clotting.
  • Patients stopped FIX prophylaxis and did not require FIX replacement or experience bleeding following treatment with FLT180a.
  • The dosing of cohort two was completed in June, with early results showing similar initial responses to FLT180a. 
  • As the data continue to evolve since the data cut-off for cohort one, two patients have experienced a decrease in FIX expression and a mild and transient increase in liver enzymes. 
  • All patients continue to have expression levels above baseline, and no patient has experienced a bleed or required FIX supplementation.
  • Price Action: FRLN shares are down 10.10% at $0.99 during the market session on the last check Monday.

