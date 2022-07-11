Immunocore Commences Initial-Stage HIV Study

Immunocore Holdings IMCR has dosed the first patient in the first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial of IMC-M113V for the treatment of patients with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

The phase 1 trial is an ongoing study designed to evaluate the safety, antiviral activity, and pharmacokinetics of IMC-M113V in HLA-A02 positive patients with HIV who are currently receiving standard of care anti-retroviral therapy.

Lucy Dorrell MD, Head of Infectious Diseases, said, ”HIV remains a major global public health challenge with the need for a functional cure. IMC-M113V is the first soluble TCR bispecific targeting HIV to enter the clinic. We hope that the start of this study is the next step to potentially bring a transformative treatment to millions of HIV infected people around the world.”

IMC-M113V is a new class of bispecific protein immunotherapy, targets a peptide derived from the Gag protein that is presented by HLA*A02 on the surface of HIV infected cells.

The company said that there are currently over 30 antiretroviral medications spanning six drug classes approved for the treatment of HIV.

Immunocore shares closed Friday’s trading higher 3 percent at $44.65