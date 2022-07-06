Alterity Commences Mid-Stage Neurodegenerative Disorder Study

Alterity Therapeutics ATHE doses first subject in its Phase 2 clinical trial of lead candidate ATH434 in Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), a rare and highly debilitating Parkinsonian disorder.

The Phase 2 clinical trial is designed to investigate ATH434 in patients with early-stage Multiple System Atrophy (MSA).

The mid-stage study is expected to enroll approximately 60 adult patients to receive one of two doses of ATH434 or placebo.

David Stamler, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, said, "This is just the first step as we expect to expand enrolment in multiple regions over the second half of this year. We are grateful to the entire clinical team at the New Zealand Brain Research Institute whose efficiency and dedication to their patients supported this accomplishment."

Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) is a rare, neurodegenerative disease characterized by failure of the autonomic nervous system and impaired movement. The disease is similar to Parkinson's disease, MSA progresses more rapidly and causes profound disability.

Price Action: Alterity shares are trading about 6 percent high at $0.66 on Wednesday at the time of publication.