BioRestorative Shares Fall As Enrolment Initiated in Mid-Stage Chronic Back Pain Drug Study

BioRestorative Therapies BRTX enrolled first patient in the phase 2 clinical study of its lead drug BRTX-100 in chronic lumbar disc disease (cLDD).

The Phase 2 clinical trial is designed to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of a single dose intradiscal injection of the autologous investigational stem cell-based therapeutic, BRTX-100 in chronic lumbar disc disease (cLDD).

Lance Alstodt, CEO, commented : “Announcing first patient enrollment is our most significant clinical milestone to date and an exciting milestone for BioRestorative's clinical programs overall. The initiation of patient enrollment in our study reinforces our commitment to treating back pain and is an important step in our efforts to provide patients with potentially improved therapeutic options to treat chronic lumbar disc disease.”

The company will enrol upto 99 eligible patients in 15 centers in the United States.

BioRestorative shares are trading low 6 percent at $3.25 on Thursday in the regular session.