Kezar Life Shares Shoot Higher After Positive Results From Mid-Stage Study Of Kidney Disease Candidate

by Ragothaman Srinivasan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 27, 2022 5:25 PM | 1 min read

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. KZR reported positive topline results from the MISSION Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating zetomipzomib in patients with active lupus nephritis (LN).

The MISSION Phase 2 clinical trial study is designed to demonstrate the responder rate of zetomipzomib in patients with active lupus nephritis (LN).

In the Phase 2 topline analysis, 17 of 21 patients enrolled in the trial reached end of treatment, while 11 of 17 patients (64.7%) achieved an ORR measured as a 50% or greater reduction in UPCR at EOT compared to baseline, the primary efficacy endpoint of the clinical trial.

The company said that Zetomipzomib continues to demonstrate a favorable safety and tolerability profile for administration over the 6-month treatment period.

Noreen R. Henig, M.D., Kezar's Chief Medical Officer, commented : ”The MISSION Phase 2 topline results show a clinically meaningful overall renal response to zetomipzomib after 6 months, without high-dose induction therapy. Patients in the trial also experienced reductions in extra-renal manifestations of lupus. Zetomipzomib appears to be immunomodulatory, well-tolerated and steroid-sparing – all important attributes for patients with autoimmune disease who are often young and active.”

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences are trading high 106 percent at $11.90 during after-hour session.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Topline ResultsBiotechHealth CareMovers & ShakersSmall CapGeneral