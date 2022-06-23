Calithera Commences Mid-Stage Study Of DLBCL Candidate

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. CALA initiates dosing first patient in the phase 2 clinical trial evaluating its spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor mivavotinib (CB-659) in patients with relapsed/refractory non-germinal center B-cell like (non-GCB) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

The phase 2 clinical trial is an open-label multicenter study of mivavotinib monotherapy in patients with relapsed/refractory non-GCB DLBCL.

Susan Molineaux, President and chief executive officer, said, “Mivavotinib has demonstrated potential to be a first-to-market approach for non-GCB DLBCL. This study will advance understanding of how our novel biomarker-driven approach could help address this high unmet therapeutic need.”

The company is planning to share data readout from this trial by first quarter of 2023.

Calithera believes that the data from the trial could position the company to initiate a study with registrational intent in biomarker-specific DLBCL populations.

Shares of Calithera are trading higher at $2.60 in the after hours session.