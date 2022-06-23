ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UniQure Shares Are Up After Low-Dose Cohort Data From Huntington's Gene Therapy Trial

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 23, 2022 2:05 PM | 1 min read
  • UniQure N.V. QURE announced safety and biomarker data from 10 patients enrolled in the low-dose cohort of the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of AMT-130 gene therapy for Huntington's disease. 
  • Six of the ten enrolled patients received AMT-130, and four received an imitation surgical procedure in this randomized, blinded clinical trial in the U.S.
  • AMT-130 was generally well-tolerated in treated patients at the lower dose of 6x1012 vector genomes.
  • No serious adverse events related to AMT-130 were reported in these patients.
  • Related: Mizuho Comments On UniQure's Upcoming Low-Dose Huntington's Gene Therapy Trial Data.
  • Measurements of CSF NfL, a key biomarker of neuronal damage, increased as expected following the AMT-130 surgical procedure and approached baseline at 12 months.
  • Measurements of mHTT protein in the CSF of evaluable treated patients showed decreases compared to baseline through 12 months.
  • Biomarker and clinical data, including 24-month follow-up in the low-dose U.S. cohort and 12-month follow-up in the high-dose U.S. cohort expected in 1H of 2023.
  • Price Action: QURE shares are 24.40% at $19.15 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefsgene therapywhy it's movingBiotechNewsHealth CareSmall CapMoversTrading IdeasGeneral