Aura Biosciences' Belzupacap Sarotalocan At Par With Plaque Radiotherapy In Eye Cancer

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 23, 2022 8:44 AM | 1 min read
  • Aura Biosciences Inc AURA reported data from a retrospective analysis that assessed the visual acuity after plaque radiotherapy treatment compared with prospective data in early-stage choroidal melanoma patients treated with belzupacap sarotalocan by intravitreal administration in the Phase 1b/2 trial.
  • The vision results of patients with early-stage choroidal melanoma treated with radiotherapy showed the long-term, progressive, and irreversible loss of visual acuity in patients with tumors near the fovea.
  • The loss of vision in radiotherapy patients was ≥3 lines in most patients as early as 2 years and ≥6 lines as early as 3 years.
  • The findings of this retrospective study were consistent with published clinical data supporting the irreversible loss of visual acuity after treatment with radiotherapy.
  • Due to the retrospective nature of this analysis, it is hypothesis-generating. Hence no formal conclusions can be drawn.
  • Aura has also initiated a prospective matched case-control study to further evaluate the long-term visual acuity of belzupacap sarotalocan from the Phase 2 trial AU-011-202 using suprachoroidal administration versus radiotherapy.
  • Price Action: AURA shares are up 10.11% at $14.49 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

