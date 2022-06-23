Aura Biosciences' Belzupacap Sarotalocan At Par With Plaque Radiotherapy In Eye Cancer

- Aura Biosciences Inc AURA reported data from a retrospective analysis that assessed the visual acuity after plaque radiotherapy treatment compared with prospective data in early-stage choroidal melanoma patients treated with belzupacap sarotalocan by intravitreal administration in the Phase 1b/2 trial.
- The vision results of patients with early-stage choroidal melanoma treated with radiotherapy showed the long-term, progressive, and irreversible loss of visual acuity in patients with tumors near the fovea.
- The loss of vision in radiotherapy patients was ≥3 lines in most patients as early as 2 years and ≥6 lines as early as 3 years.
- The findings of this retrospective study were consistent with published clinical data supporting the irreversible loss of visual acuity after treatment with radiotherapy.
- Due to the retrospective nature of this analysis, it is hypothesis-generating. Hence no formal conclusions can be drawn.
- Aura has also initiated a prospective matched case-control study to further evaluate the long-term visual acuity of belzupacap sarotalocan from the Phase 2 trial AU-011-202 using suprachoroidal administration versus radiotherapy.
- Price Action: AURA shares are up 10.11% at $14.49 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
