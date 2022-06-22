Biomea Fusion Commences Initial-Stage Study For Plasma Cell Cancer Setting

Biomea Fusion BMEA has dosed the the first patient in the multiple myeloma (MM) cohort of the Phase I clinical trial evaluating BMF-219, a covalent menin inhibitor.

Multiple myeloma (MM) is a cancer of plasma cells, which make antibodies (immunoglobulins) and are mainly located in the bone marrow.

The COVALENT-101 clinical study is Biomea’s Phase I trial investigating BMF-219 in patients with Relapsed/refractory (R/R) Acute myeloid leukemia (AML), Acute leukemia (ALL), Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), and Multiple myeloma (MM).

Thomas Butler, CEO, Chairman of the Board and Co-Founder, commented : “Today, we have taken the first step to explore the clinical potential of BMF-219, a single-agent covalent menin inhibitor, in treating relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma patients. This represents the second cancer type, as well as the first cancer type outside of AML, to be studied with BMF-219. We are committed to delivering innovative medicine to patients in need, including those with R/R MM. I am incredibly proud of our team for their dedication as they continue to explore the boundaries of where science is leading us.”

The company said that the patient enrolment is in progress for both acute leukemia cohorts, including AML and ALL, while initiating DLBCL and MM patient cohorts.

Biomea Fusion shares are trading higher 7 percent at $9.59 in the regular session.