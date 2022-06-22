Zynerba's Cannabidiol Formulated Gel Shows Encouraging Action In Genetic Disease

- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc ZYNE announced positive top-line results from the Phase 2 INSPIRE trial of Zygel (Transdermal CBD gel) on pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome.
- The total score and all five subscales of the Anxiety, Depression, and Mood Scale showed statistically significant improvements at 14 weeks of treatment compared to baseline.
- All five subscales of the Aberrant Behavior Checklist – Community showed statistically significant improvements at 14 weeks.
- The Pediatric Anxiety Rating Scale showed statistically significant improvements at 14 weeks of treatment.
- The investigators rated 12 of 16 patients as "improved," "much improved," or "very much improved" at week 14, with 62.5% being "much improved" or "very much improved."
- Zygel was well tolerated, and the safety profile was consistent with previously released data from other Zygel clinical trials.
- In the near term, the company has decided to prioritize its resources on Fragile X syndrome (FXS) and 22q.
- Zynerba will defer the start of the Phase 3 program in autism spectrum disorder previously planned for 2H 2022, citing a difficult financing market.
- Hence, the company expects its $69.7 million of cash, and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund planned operations and capital requirements through the end of 2023 or early 2024.
- Price Action: ZYNE shares are up 7.45% at $1.18 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
