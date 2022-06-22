Zynerba's Cannabidiol Formulated Gel Shows Encouraging Action In Genetic Disease

by

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc ZYNE

announced positive top-line results from the Phase 2 INSPIRE trial of Zygel (Transdermal CBD gel) on pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome. The total score and all five subscales of the Anxiety, Depression, and Mood Scale showed statistically significant improvements at 14 weeks of treatment compared to baseline.

All five subscales of the Aberrant Behavior Checklist – Community showed statistically significant improvements at 14 weeks.

The Pediatric Anxiety Rating Scale showed statistically significant improvements at 14 weeks of treatment.

The investigators rated 12 of 16 patients as "improved," "much improved," or "very much improved" at week 14, with 62.5% being "much improved" or "very much improved."

Zygel was well tolerated, and the safety profile was consistent with previously released data from other Zygel clinical trials.

In the near term, the company has decided to prioritize its resources on Fragile X syndrome (FXS) and 22q.

Zynerba will defer the start of the Phase 3 program in autism spectrum disorder previously planned for 2H 2022, citing a difficult financing market.

Hence, the company expects its $69.7 million of cash, and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund planned operations and capital requirements through the end of 2023 or early 2024.

Price Action: ZYNE shares are up 7.45% at $1.18 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

