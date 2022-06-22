ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

EXCLUSIVE: Pasithea Expands Its Core Therapeutic Pipeline With This Acquisition

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 22, 2022 7:30 AM | 1 min read

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp KTTA has acquired Alpha-5 integrin LLC, a privately-held preclinical-stage company developing a monoclonal antibody (mAbs) for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neuroinflammatory disorders.

Why It Is Important: Alpha-5's lead therapeutic candidate can potentially improve clinical outcomes in patients with ALS. Post-mortem studies support that and reproducible significant improvement in behavior and survival in the SOD1 mice model. 

"The Alpha-5 acquisition is transformative for Pasithea by adding a new drug with a novel mechanism of action to our pipeline while preserving our strong cash position. In addition to the Alpha-5 development program, we also acquired a wet lab and scientific team to develop our existing tolerizing vaccine and complement program," stated Tiago Reis Marques, CEO of Pasithea. 

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Pasithea Therapeutics Starts New Multiple Sclerosis Vaccine Development Program.

Pasithea plans to file an Alpha-5 investigational new drug application with an orphan drug designation by the end of 2023.

Transaction Details: Pasithea has acquired Alpha-5 at an enterprise value of $3.75 million, payable in 3.26 million Pasithea shares, valued at $1.15/share, plus 1 million warrants. 

An entity controlled by Paul B. Manning, Chairman & CEO of PBM Capital, a healthcare-focused investment firm, owned Alpha-5. After the transaction, it will own approximately 10% of Pasithea's common stock.

Price Action: KTTA shares are closed at $1.01 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BiotechM&ANewsPenny StocksHealth CareExclusivesGeneral