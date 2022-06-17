ñol

Cyclerion Neurology Candidate Shows Encouraging Action In Preclinical Studies

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 17, 2022 11:20 AM | 1 min read
  • Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc's CYCN preclinical studies demonstrated its lead soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, CY6463, improved cellular energetics and reduced inflammation in preclinical models of mitochondrial disease. 
  • The data will be presented at the International Conference on cGMP.
  • CY6463 significantly increased ATP levels in lymphoblasts derived from patients with mitochondrial complex 1 deficiency (Leber hereditary optic neuropathy or Leigh syndrome).
  • CY6463 restored mitochondrial gene expression in lymphoblasts derived from patients with mitochondrial complex 1 deficiency (Leber hereditary optic neuropathy or Leigh syndrome)
  • CY6463 significantly decreased the astrocytic marker, GFAP, linked to inflammation in a mouse model of mitochondrial complex 1 deficiency
  • The poster also mentioned that healthy, Leigh, and LHON patient cells that do not have a baseline ATP deficit did not increase ATP in response to CY6463.
  • Price Action: CYCN shares are up 10.4% at $0.52 during the market session on the last check Friday.

