Cyclerion Neurology Candidate Shows Encouraging Action In Preclinical Studies

- Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc's CYCN preclinical studies demonstrated its lead soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, CY6463, improved cellular energetics and reduced inflammation in preclinical models of mitochondrial disease.
- The data will be presented at the International Conference on cGMP.
- CY6463 significantly increased ATP levels in lymphoblasts derived from patients with mitochondrial complex 1 deficiency (Leber hereditary optic neuropathy or Leigh syndrome).
- CY6463 restored mitochondrial gene expression in lymphoblasts derived from patients with mitochondrial complex 1 deficiency (Leber hereditary optic neuropathy or Leigh syndrome)
- CY6463 significantly decreased the astrocytic marker, GFAP, linked to inflammation in a mouse model of mitochondrial complex 1 deficiency
- The poster also mentioned that healthy, Leigh, and LHON patient cells that do not have a baseline ATP deficit did not increase ATP in response to CY6463.
- Price Action: CYCN shares are up 10.4% at $0.52 during the market session on the last check Friday.
