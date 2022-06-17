Cyclerion Neurology Candidate Shows Encouraging Action In Preclinical Studies

by

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc's CYCN preclinical studies demonstrated its lead soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, CY6463, improved cellular energetics and reduced inflammation in preclinical models of mitochondrial disease.

CY6463 significantly increased ATP levels in lymphoblasts derived from patients with mitochondrial complex 1 deficiency (Leber hereditary optic neuropathy or Leigh syndrome).

CY6463 restored mitochondrial gene expression in lymphoblasts derived from patients with mitochondrial complex 1 deficiency (Leber hereditary optic neuropathy or Leigh syndrome)

CY6463 significantly decreased the astrocytic marker, GFAP, linked to inflammation in a mouse model of mitochondrial complex 1 deficiency

The poster also mentioned that healthy, Leigh, and LHON patient cells that do not have a baseline ATP deficit did not increase ATP in response to CY6463.

