Kymera Therapeutics Commences Initial-Stage Oncology Trials

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. KYMR has recently initiated dosing of patients in separate Phase 1 clinical trials evaluating its oncology drug candidates KT-333 and KT-413.

The KT-333 clinical trial includes patients with relapsed/refractory liquid and solid tumors, including T cell lymphomas and leukemia.

Kymera is enrolling patients in the KT-413 clinical study for relapsed/refractory B cell lymphomas, including MYD88-mutant diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO, stated, ”These programs demonstrate the potential for targeted protein degradation to target critical nodes that traditional modalities can't effectively address, offering a precision medicine approach to challenging cancers.”

The company anticipates initial safety and proof-of-mechanism clinical data for both programs to in second half of 2022.

Kymera Therapeutics closed Tuesday trading at $14.46.