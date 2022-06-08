What Is Precision Timed Release (PTR) Technology? A New Way To Treat ADHD

Shane J. Schaffer and Dr. Ann Childress, CEO and consultant at Cingulate Inc. CING, respectively, were guest speakers at Benzinga’s All Access on June 3rd, 2022.

Cingulate is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the research and development of new product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders - specially its innovative Precision Timed Release (PTR) Technology.

Watch the full interview here.

Photo by Mitchell Griest on Unsplash