Precision BioSciences Highlights Interim Data From Allogeneic CAR T Programs In Blood Cancer Patients

shared new interim data from the Phase 1/2a study of PBCAR0191 for the patient population with aggressive lymphomas. The data demonstrated that PBCAR0191 produced high clinical response rates in CAR T relapsed patients who received a median of five prior lines of therapy.

Evaluable subjects in the study had 100% ORR, 73% CR rate, and 50% durable response rate greater than six months.

No Grade 3 or greater cytokine release syndrome (CRS) was observed on the safety front in either dosing cohort.

One Grade 3 immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome was recorded in each cohort that rapidly resolved to Grade 1 within 24 to 48 hours.

In the New Cohort, two Grade 5 events associated with late-occurring encephalopathy were suspected to be related to fludarabine-associated neurotoxicity. There was no evidence of graft versus host disease in either cohort.

Precision BioSciences held a cash balance of approximately $121 million as of May 31, sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into mid-2023.

