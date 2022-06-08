ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Precision BioSciences Highlights Interim Data From Allogeneic CAR T Programs In Blood Cancer Patients

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 8, 2022 10:11 AM | 1 min read
  • Precision BioSciences Inc DTIL shared new interim data from the Phase 1/2a study of PBCAR0191 for the patient population with aggressive lymphomas.
  • The data demonstrated that PBCAR0191 produced high clinical response rates in CAR T relapsed patients who received a median of five prior lines of therapy. 
  • Evaluable subjects in the study had 100% ORR, 73% CR rate, and 50% durable response rate greater than six months.
  • No Grade 3 or greater cytokine release syndrome (CRS) was observed on the safety front in either dosing cohort. 
  • One Grade 3 immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome was recorded in each cohort that rapidly resolved to Grade 1 within 24 to 48 hours. 
  • In the New Cohort, two Grade 5 events associated with late-occurring encephalopathy were suspected to be related to fludarabine-associated neurotoxicity. There was no evidence of graft versus host disease in either cohort.
  • Precision BioSciences held a cash balance of approximately $121 million as of May 31, sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into mid-2023.
  • Price Action: DTIL shares are up 1.91% at $2.13 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareGeneral