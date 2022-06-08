Why Stealth BioTherapeutics Shares Are Surging Today?

by

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO presented new SBT-272 preclinical data demonstrating functional improvement in upper motor neurons with TDP-43 pathology.

presented new SBT-272 preclinical data demonstrating functional improvement in upper motor neurons with TDP-43 pathology. TDP-43 pathology plays a significant role in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

The data were presented at the Keystone Neurodegeneration Symposium.

A Phase 1 study to evaluate the safety and tolerability of SBT-272 in healthy volunteers is underway.

Read Next: Stealth Bio Posts Disappointing Elamipretide Data From Mid-Stage Geographic Atrophy Study.

Stealth Bio Posts Disappointing Elamipretide Data From Mid-Stage Geographic Atrophy Study. The data demonstrated that SBT-272 significantly improved mitochondrial structural integrity and motility in TDP-43 mutant (A315T)-expressing upper motor neurons.

These enhancements in mitochondrial health were associated with improved axon outgrowth, a key indicator of improved neuronal health.

The effect of SBT-272 on axon outgrowth was superior to edaravone (approved for the treatment of ALS) and Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc AMLX AMX0035 (under FDA review).

AMX0035 (under FDA review). Chronic in vivo administration of SBT-272 reduced upper motor neuron degeneration and neuroinflammation in the motor cortex of the prp‐hTDP‐43A315T‐UeGFP mouse model of ALS.

Price Action: MITO shares are up 6.60% at $0.27 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.