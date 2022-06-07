ñol

FDA Sounds Positive On Bluebird's One Gene Therapy But Doubts Another

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 7, 2022 1:32 PM | 1 min read
  • The FDA signaled in briefing documents released that it may approve Bluebird bio Inc's BLUE beti-cel gene therapy to treat β-thalassemia for those who require regular blood transfusions.
  • The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal dates for beti-cel and eli-cel are August 19 and September 16.
  • Bluebird bio's blood disorder treatment demonstrates "clinically meaningful" benefit in patients, staff reviewers at the FDA said.
  • For eli-cel, the investigational gene therapy in development for early active cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, the agency said its overall benefit-risk profile "is difficult to characterize because of the uncertain benefit and the uncertain magnitude of the risk of Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS)," a form of cancer that cropped up in three instances in bluebird's trial.
  • Related: Bluebird Bio Joins Layoff Band Wagon As Gene Therapy Biotech Cuts Staff To Reduce Costs.
  • "Three malignancies have been diagnosed among the 67 subjects treated with eli-cel, and it seems likely additional cases will emerge over time, driven by LVV integration into proto-oncogenes," FDA said.
  • The agency also noted that the cases of acute myeloid leukemia following treatment with a related LVV-based product in patients with sickle cell disease "also add to our concern."
  • A panel of FDA's outside experts is scheduled to discuss approval of the treatments later this week.
  • Price Action: BLUE shares are up 14.10% at $3.40 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

