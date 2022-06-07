SciSparc Ltd. Announces Initial Positive Results For The Cocaine Addiction Treatment Of Clearmind Medicine Inc.

SciSparc and Clearmind recently announced the filing of a patent application related to treating cocaine addiction

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SciSparc Ltd. SPRC, a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system (the "Company" or "SciSparc"), today announced that initial positive pre-clinical results for treatment for cocaine addiction using MEAI, a novel psychedelic molecule of Clearmind Medicine Inc. (“Clearmind”) CMND, CMNDF, (FSE: CWY0).

Pursuant to SciSparc last announcement on June 2, 2022, whereby the Company announced the collaborated filing of a provisional patent application related to treating cocaine addiction with Clearmind based on SciSparc’s CannAmide™ compound and Clearmind’s MEAI, the pre-clinical trials show possible positive results which may positively affect our collaboration.

"We are excited about Clearmind's results, in light of the potential synergistic effect between SciSparc’s CannAmide compound and Clearmind’s MEAI, as previously demonstrated in joint studies, which reflected the dose dependency effect. We plan to continue to investigate these findings, which for the first time point to a potential treatment for cocaine addiction. Since commencing the collaboration with Clearmind, we have been able to present successful results for our proprietary combination treatment” commented Oz Adler, SciSparc's Chief Executive Officer. "It is our intention to further investigate the effect of this treatment on different addictions and other binge behaviors".

The pre-clinical trial was led by Professor Gal Yadid and his team from the Gonda Multidisciplinary Brain Research Center located at Bar Ilan University (Ramat Gan, Israel) and was designed to evaluate the possible reward-like effects of MEAI. Four different doses of MEAI were compared to cocaine in the conditioned place preference (CPP) model in male Sprague-Dawley rats. Rats received either MEAI or cocaine. Based on statistically significant reductions in the reward effect as compared to cocaine, it was determined that MEAI is not rewarding. Additionally, some rats that received cocaine were treated with MEAI on the test day to determine if MEAI has a treatment-like effect. Rats were conditioned with cocaine and on the day of the test were treated with MEAI. The results obtained suggest MEAI’s ability to abolish cocaine induced conditioned place preference. The results of this ground-breaking research show potential for the first dedicated cocaine addiction treatment.





About SciSparc Ltd. SPRC:

SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company led by an experienced team of senior executives and scientists. SciSparc’s focus is on creating and enhancing a portfolio of technologies and assets based on cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. With this focus, the Company is currently engaged in the following drug development programs based on THC and/or non-psychoactive cannabidiol (CBD): SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus.

About Clearmind Inc. CMND, CMNDF, (FSE: CWY0)

Clearmind is a new biotech company focused on the discovery and development of safe and novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to treat alcohol use disorder and other pressing health challenges.

The Israeli-Canadian company holds several patents for the non-hallucinogenic compound MEAI (5-methoxy-2-aminoindane, a novel psychoactive substance). The company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Clearmind has established a research collaboration with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Bar Ilan University. The partnerships aim to expand its R&D capabilities and discover new candidate treatments for other mental health issues.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. For example, SciSparc is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the potential benefits of CannAmide™ and MEAI for treating cocaine abuse and the intention of SciSparc to further investigate the effect of CannAmide with MEAI on different addictions and other binge behaviors. Historic results of scientific research and clinical and preclinical trials do not guarantee that the conclusions of future research or trials will suggest identical or even similar conclusions. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on SciSparc's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of SciSparc could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in SciSparc's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 28, 2022, and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, SciSparc disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

